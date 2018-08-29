Cook earns all-tournament honors for MSU volleyball

Midwestern State University split results on the final day of the Tarleton Invitational to open the season 2-2.

The Mustangs swept through Black Hills State in three tightly-contested sets (27-25, 26-24, 25-21) before running into a buzz saw in Harding (12-25, 12-25, 18-25).

MSU 3, BHSU 0

A huge late run in the first set propelled the Maroon and Gold to a sweep over Black Hills State in the day’s opener (27-25, 26-24, 25-21). The Mustangs served up 12 aces to hand the Yellow Jackets their third-straight loss.

Redshirt freshman and Bowie high school alumn Addy Cook once again led the team with nine kills while sophomore Raven Presley tacked on eight more.

Junior Sarah Eakin posted the most efficient outing of her career, knocking down five kills on seven swings for a .714 hitting percentage. Sophomore Sarah Glawe handed out 18 assists while junior Erin Richburg and freshman Samantha Manio snuffed out nine and eight attack attempts, respectively.

The Mustangs overcame 10 first set attack errors and rallied from a 23-16 deficit to stun the Yellow Jackets in the opener.

During the 11-2 run to claim the 1-0 lead, Kristin Silva had a pair of aces, Raven Presley had a pair of kills and BHSU committed four attack errors to give MSU Texas the lead.

Riding the momentum, the Mustangs stretched the advantage to 2-0 as Cook, Eakin and Richburg recorded 12 of MSU Texas’ 14 kills in the second set.

MSU Texas capitalized on 14 errors by BHSU in the final set to pick up its second-straight victory.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Sierra Stugelmeyer who hit .471 with nine kills.

