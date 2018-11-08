County commissioners finalizing the budget

Montague County Commissioners hope to put the final touches on their 2018-19 budget when they meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 13.

In late July the court prepared a proposed budget to be filed in the clerk’s office for public review, however, the document is expected to change as it will be revised to note the certified property values and the related anticipated tax revenue, as well as the effective and proposed tax rates.

The county’s overall certified values went up nearly two percent so it could provide a small boost to the revenue. Tax Assessor Syd Nowell will present the certification of appraised values and the effective tax rate Monday. The court is scheduled to also consider a proposed tax rate for 2018 and set the public hearings for both it and the budget.

Read the full story on Monday’s agenda in the weekend News.