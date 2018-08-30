DPS to increase Labor Day weekend enforcement

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be joining law enforcement efforts from across the state to increase traffic enforcement during the Labor Day holiday weekend. From Friday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 3, DPS Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate traffic laws, including impaired drivers, speeders and safety belt violators.

“DPS is committed to protecting travelers on our roadways, and Troopers will be working around-the-clock this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired and dangerous drivers off the road,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are urging all drivers to do their part to keep our roads safe by simply obeying Texas traffic laws and driving courteously.”

DPS offers drivers the following tips for enhancing safety on our roads during the Labor Day holiday:

Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued – allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Texas, visit https://drivetexas.org .

As part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), police agencies across the country will also increase enforcement efforts over the Labor Day holiday weekend.