Force hires league’s first coach

The USA Central Hockey League and the Wichita Falls Force announced Monday Misko Antisin has agreed to become the first head coach for the Force and the first coaching hire for the USACHL.

“I’m very excited that Misko has agreed to come on as head coach and director of player personnel for the Force. I have personally worked with Misko over the years and Wichita Falls you got a very good coach coming your way with a great hockey resume,” said USACHL President Troy Mick. “He was everything I was looking for in leading the Force in their inaugural season in the USACHL.”

“I am so excited to again start something great with Troy Mick and the rest of the USACHL staff, “stated Coach Antisin. “I missed coaching for one year and I am looking forward to working with many talented young men again this season. “I can’t wait to move to Wichita Falls with my wife Sharon and bring a winning season to all of the Force fans.”

