Gold-Burg beats Forestburg

County rival Forestburg traveled to Gold-Burg on Friday to see who would come out ahead in volleyball.

The Lady Bears protected home court as they came out on top, winning in straight sets 3-0.

Most sets went back and forth and featured both teams scoring several points in a row, usually due to serving the ball well.

The Lady Horns led early in the first set 12-8. Gold-Burg turned that around and went on a 12-3 run to take the lead 20-15. Forestburg closed that lead to two points 21-19, but the Lady Bears were able to pull out the win 25-21.

In the second set, the Lady Horns again jumped out to an early lead 10-5. Again Gold-Burg swung the set around due to serving, taking an 18-12 lead.

The Lady Bears were able to close out the set strong and not allow Forestburg to gain any momentum as they won the set 25-16.

The third set started off close. Neither team went on four or five point runs like they did in the first two sets as both teams were knotted up at 15-15 and only able to gain two point advantages at most leading up to that. It was then that Gold-Burg struck with their serving and solid defense as they went up 19-16 and then 23-17 before finishing the set 25-18.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.