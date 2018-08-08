Guilty verdict earns local man five years, probated

Darrin Lee Stone was found guilty by a Montague County jury last Tuesday for evading arrest or detention in March 2017 reported District Attorney Casey Polhemus.

Jury selection began on July 30 with the trial phase starting the next day. Stone, 54, Bowie, entered a not guilty plea.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on March 20, 2017 when the defendant was spotted by Montague County Deputy Art Ferguson driving on U.S. Highway 287 traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The trial concluded on Aug. 1. District Judge Jack McGaughey assessed punishment of five years in prison probated for five years with 30 days in the county jail and a $2,500 fine.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.