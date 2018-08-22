Election filing story correction

CORRECTION – In the mid-week edition the candidates were incorrectly stated for the Bowie Election. We apologize for the error.

Place one Bowie City Council

Diana Higgins

Thomas Kent

Place two Bowie City Council

Chuck Malone, incumbent

Place three Bowie City Council

Terry Gunter, incumbent

Tami Buckmaster

Ben Wiseman

Brent Shaw

The ballots for the Nov. 6 city and school elections are now set as filing came to an end on Monday. The deadline for anyone to file for a write-in candidacy is 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

For the Bowie Independent School District incumbent Trustee Jacky Betts faces Cory Hickey for place one. Debbie Leonard, place two, faces Tawni Jones.

Read the full slate of candidates for all the area city and school elections in your mid-week News.