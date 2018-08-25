By BARBARA GREEN

Cindy Roller began work this week as the new director of Bowie Community Development.

The new BCD replaced Main Street Bowie after the city voted to leave the Texas Main Street program earlier this year. Longtime Manager Shannon Skiles resigned effective May 10 as she relocated to Amarillo.

Roller, along with her husband, Greg, and their four children moved to Bowie from Sulphur Springs where they have lived the past 10 years. Greg is the new assistant football coach and head cross country and track coach at Forestburg. The couple has two sons, Alex and Garrison both attending the University of North Texas, and two daughters Issabella, a high school junior and Justynne, seventh grade, both attending Forestburg.

For the Rollers, coming to north Texas is a homecoming. Cindy was raised and graduated in Muenster, while Greg graduated at Lindsay.

