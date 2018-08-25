Poole excited about moving into SRO

New School Resource Officer Andrew Poole joins SRO Travis Fuller in patrolling the campuses of Bowie Independent School District as part of an increased district-wide safety plan.

The 35-year-old has been a patrol officer with the City of Bowie for just more than a year. A graduate of Nocona High School, his dad’s life in the army took the family many places before settling in Montague County in 1996 when his father retired.

After graduating Nocona High School in 2001, Poole followed in the family business and attended fire academy, emergency medical service school and the police academy at Navarro College in Waxahachie.

“My father and grandfather were both in the military, and my grandfather was a firefighter in the military, explained Poole. “I guess you could say it has turned into a family deal. My twin brother is an officer in Nocona, my older brother is an officer in Plano and my uncle is a deputy in Charlotte County in Florida.”

After working EMS transport and hazmat, and as a volunteer firefighter, Poole made his first move into the law enforcement side of things in 2001 with the Gruver Police Department, located in the Panhandle.

“I know it sounds cliché, but I want to help people. I’m not a rocket scientist or anything like that. I just want to give my time and serve the public,” said Poole.

He joins SRO Fuller, who has been working in the position since 2016. A second SRO position was added this summer as Bowie ISD took steps to beef up its safety plan.

