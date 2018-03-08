Richard Dale Bozarth

January 21, 1956 – July 30, 2018

CHECOTAH, OK – Richard Dale Bozarth, 62, passed away on July 30, 2018.

A private memorial service was held.

Richard was born on Jan. 21, 1956 in Fort Carson, CO to Carl Dee and Faye (Smart) Bozarth. He graduated from Bowie High School in Texas.

On Feb.26, 1977, Ricky married Christine Ward in Bowie. They were married for 20 years. He worked in the oilfield. On June 9, 2006, Ricky married Shannon Lynn Elliott, who preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2013. They were married for six years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shannon Bozarth and mother, Faye Bozarth.

He is survived by his parents, Carl and Bea Bozarth, Eufaula, OK; sons, Richard Bozarth, Rowlett and Christopher Bozarth, Galveston; daughter, Christy Baker and husband, Sean, Bowie; brothers, Kenny Bozarth, Henrietta, Michael Bozarth, Longview and Billy Bozarth, Benbrook; sister, Shirley Bozarth, Fort Worth; and three grandchildren, Jaxon, Maddie and Dylan.

Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.

Paid publication