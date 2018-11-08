Countywide volleyball scores from Tuesday night

Tuesday night was the first night of regular season games for most volleyball teams around the county.

All teams in the county except for Bowie and Forestburg played games, with the Lady Horns scrimmaging Chico at home and the Lady Rabbits having played the previous night at Midwestern State University against Archer City.

Saint Jo also played the previous night at MSU and lost to 3A Henrietta in straight sets 3-0. They were able to avenge that loss Tuesday night at Perrin Whitt, a 2A school, by beating them in straight sets.

The scores were 25-18 in the first set, and 25-21 in the second and third set. Hannah Reyling led the team in kills, Kaitlyn Harris in assists and Emily Haney in digs. They next play at Gainesville on Tuesday.

Gold-Burg played at 2A Savoy and got a huge test. After dropping the first set 25-20, the Lady Bears lost close second set 26-24. With the huge hole dug for themselves, Gold-Burg did their best to try and climb out.

They won the third set 25-19 and the fourth 25-22 to force a fifth and final set. Unfortunately, that momentum could not get them the win as they lost the fifth set 15-11.

Prairie Valley got a double dose of action Tuesday night at home, experiencing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

In their first game they played 2A Chillicothe. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs played like it was their first game against Chillicothe, losing in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-14. Prairie Valley had a chance at redemption later that night when they took on 2A Quanah. After losing the first set 25-18, the Lady Bulldogs were able to completely dominate the second set, winning 25-10.

The third and fourth sets were more competitive, with both teams in position to win either one if some plays went their way. Prairie Valley won the third set 25-23, but could not wrap up the match, losing the fourth set by the same score to force a fifth set.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to get a lead and win by a comfortable 15-9 margin to get their first win of the season.

