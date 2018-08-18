Saint Jo ISD to offer $6.6 million bond issue to voters

Saint Jo Independent School District Trustees will ask voters to consider a $6.6 million bond in the Nov. 6 election that will be used for construction, renovation and remodeling throughout the district.

The board gave unanimous approval to the order at a called meeting Monday night. Trustees met with officials from Harper Perkins Architects and Entegral Solutions to review architectural plans for the project.

Superintendent Curtis Eldridge said this process has been in the works for more than a year beginning with a facilities assessment conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards and assistance from the Region 9 Education Service Center. A facilities assessment committee of citizens and staff also assisted the board in the planning.

The last bond vote in Saint Jo ISD was in 1993 and was paid off in 2016.

Read the full story in the weekend News.