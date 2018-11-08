Shelter pets bring so much love to a home

This Saturday is Clear the Shelter Day, a nationwide promotion to bring awareness to shelters and their animals. Many shelters are having special events or reduced rates for adoptions. Have you considered a shelter pet for your family?

A c c o r d i n g t o t h e American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats). There are 3.2 million shelter animals adopted each year. About 710,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Those are startling statistics for our nation, but for those involved in shelter operations whether it be professionally or as volunteers, they are fully aware of the high numbers.

In Montague County there are three animal shelters: City of Bowie Animal Shelter, Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo and Lucky Paws in

Nocona.

Any weekend you will find volunteers taking pets out to adoption events. Other times they are feeding animals, cleaning pens, washing dogs or walking them. There is no doubt their heart is in their work because it’s dirty, difficult and heart-wrenching.

Our house

Today, the Greens are a two-dog family, both shelter adoptions. Ditto is a beagle mix with a sweet, loving personality and bright brown

eyes. Blue is a mischievous laid-back pup with light blue eyes.

Read the full column on shelter adoptions in your weekend News.