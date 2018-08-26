Shooting victim in critical, but stable condition; one arrested

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas provided a brief update on the shooting incident at Old Bowie Lake that occurred yesterday. In a statement released at 1:05 a.m., Thomas said the shooting occurred at 287 Bus Stop Road. The victim is critical, but stable condition at Medical City Denton. One man is in custody for a complaint of aggravated assault. It stated as a disturbance in the driveway when a visitor at the residence threw a child’s toy into a bush. The resident came out and following a brief argument between the male resident’s wife and the man, the man who was visit was shot by the male resident. Thomas said the investigation continues.

Watch for additional details her and in your mid-week Bowie News.