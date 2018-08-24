Ad

Skillet nachos

By Betty Crocker

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1 small zucchini, chopped (1 cup)

1 cup Old El Paso™ Thick ‘n Chunky salsa
1 cup chili beans in sauce (from 15-ounce can)
4 ounces tortilla chips
1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (6 ounces)
Sliced ripe olives, if desired

Steps

  • In 12-inch skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add bell pepper and zucchini; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in 1/2 cup of the salsa and the beans; cook until hot. Remove mixture from skillet.
  • Wipe skillet clean. Arrange tortilla chips in single layer in skillet. Spoon vegetable mixture onto chips. Sprinkle with cheese.
  • Cover and cook over medium-high heat about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with olives. Serve with remaining 1/2 cup salsa.

