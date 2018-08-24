Zachary B. Anderson

July 20, 1980 – July 25, 2018

BOWIE – Zachary Anderson, 38, passed away on July 25, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at First Baptist Church in Sunset. The Rev. Dennis Pellet will be officiating.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Babe and Ann Anderson; father, Ronnie Anderson and cousin, Bradley Brown.

He is survived by his sons, Lane and Luke Anderson, Clover, SC; sister and brother in-law, Briana and Mike McKinney, Artesia, NM; nephews and nieces Andrew, Amber, Jacoby and Baylee McKinney; aunts and uncles, Connie and Eugene Tate, Louisiana, and Judy and Ken Brown, Arizona; cousins, Byron and April Tate, Joe Tate, Regina and Shannon Ganey, Louisiana, and Chris Brown, Arizona and a host of friends.

Zach loved playing football. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and he loved to fish.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their favorite charity in Zach’s name.

Paid publication