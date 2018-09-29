Bowie Chamber attempts to regroup, remain open

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce lost its executive director earlier this month as she resigned and while the office is unmanned temporarily, the board is working to regroup and chart a path for the future.

Board President Jim Gilbow said they are not closing permanently and the board hopes to hire someone once the chamber “gets its feet back on the ground” financially.

The chamber has been struggling economically in recent years with a few of its larger events hampered by weather and membership waning. He believes the chamber also needs to be more visible in the community.

Gilbow said he certainly does not want to see this longtime Bowie organization close because it has a vital place in the business community. The chamber has presented events and festivals throughout the years to bring people to town, as well as programs for local business and tourism.

Read the full story in the weekend News.