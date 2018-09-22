Bowie City Council approves budget, rate schedule

After several contentious weeks, the Bowie City Council approved its 2018-19 budget, along with fees for water and wastewater. The 2018 tax rate awaits the approval of the second reading of its ordinance.

The council met in called session at 5 p.m. Tuesday night to consider four items. The meeting lasted about six minutes with discussion of the topics, which have been hammered out through the last few meetings.

A pair of rate schedules were approved for water and wastewater. The water fees were increased by three percent, while sewer went up 15 percent. The first reading of the ordinance to adopt the tax rate of .5250 was approved and will have a second reading Monday.

