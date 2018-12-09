Bowie Council post Friday night agenda

The Bowie City Council will have a called meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the council chambers to continue debating its 2018-19 budget.

Ordinances for the wastewater and water rates will be discussed, along with adopting the proposed budget which were all tabled from Monday night.

A new business item also is listed for adopting the budget ordinance, which has been updated and now has slightly different numbers after some incorrect figures were fixed.