The Bowie City Council will have a called meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the council chambers to continue debating its 2018-19 budget.
Ordinances for the wastewater and water rates will be discussed, along with adopting the proposed budget which were all tabled from Monday night.
A new business item also is listed for adopting the budget ordinance, which has been updated and now has slightly different numbers after some incorrect figures were fixed.
Bowie Council post Friday night agenda
