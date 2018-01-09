City of Bowie resolving TCEQ inspection issues

The City of Bowie is working with the original engineering firm that built a pump station at Silver Lakes Ranch to resolve a violation issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality during the city’s recent triennial inspection.

An inspection report arrived on June 15 and the city initiated steps to resolve six violations which primarily centered around paperwork. None of the alleged violations relate to water quality or treatment which maintains its superior rating. Cunningham updated the council on the activities that center around the Silver Lakes pump station that distributes treated city water to the subdivision.

The inspection report says there was failure to obtain approval for the construction and use of the pump station facilities.

Cunningham has talked with Bluegreen, and they will make the corrections.

