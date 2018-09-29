Duo wins world title in American Paint Horse Association

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Amanda Romine and her horse Possum came home last week with a world title from the American Paint Horse Association World Show winning the limited amateur working cow horse division.

Romine and her husband, Justin, were married in May and make their home in the Sunset area. Romine has operated Circle Up Clothing in Bowie the last two years after moving to this area from Mount Vernon.

The 26-year-old Romine has loved horses, since she was a little girl and asked her parents to take lessons at the age of five. She laughs her family was “not horsey at all,” so she is not sure where the desire came from.

“All little girls love horses and it stuck with me. I was just drawn to them. Today, I can’t imagine not having them,” explains the horsewoman.

Read the full feature in your weekend News.