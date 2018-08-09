Family celebrates 100th birthday

Louise Mazy celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 1 at Advanced Rehab surrounded by family and friends. Advanced Rehab presented her with a cake and a blanket covered in pictures of her life, while Jeanette Edmiston, Bowie read a poem she had written commemorating her life. Family attending the celebration included one of her two daughters, Shirley Wasson, Bowie, three of her five grandchildren, four of her eight great grandchildren, three of her 11 great-great grandchildren and a nephew, whom she raised, as well as other family members. Louise was born Sept. 1, 1918 and resided in and near Abilene most of her life until moving to Bowie in 2001. (Courtesy photo)