Jewell Leota Hull

November 2, 1921 – September 24, 2018

DALLAS – Jewell Leota Hull (Nan), 97, passed away on Sept. 24, 2018 at a memory care home in Dallas, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Phillip Presbyterian Church, 745 WEst Pipeline Rd., Hurst.

Nan was born on Nov. 2, 1921 in Owens, TX. She lived in Bowie from 1989-2007. Nan was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bowie before moving back to Fort Worth. The past six months she was at Jackson’s Place, a memory home in Dallas, where she was given the most wonderful care and love.

Nan is survived by daughters, Judy Sanders and husband Les, Bowie, Bonnie LaCourse and husband Tom, Fort Worth, Linda Sprinkel, North Richland Hills, Sharon Carlen and husband Don, North Richland Hills, and Tammy West and husband Mark, Dallas; grandsons, Jason Sanders and wife Becky, Bowie, and Bryan Sanders and wife Gala, Muenster; great grandsons, Carson Sanders, Bowie, Payton, Zachary and Ty Sanders, Muenster; and one great-great grandchild.

