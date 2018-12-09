Lady Horns run at Ram Run

Two girl runners represented Forestburg High School at the Sadler S&S Ram Run Fast 5K and Fury 3,200 on Saturday.

Sol Martinez finished the 3,200-meter girls varsity race with a time of 16:46, while Issabella Roller ran a 17:40. Two competitions are scheduled for Forestburg cross country this week, including a high school run at Alvord on Thursday morning and a junior high and high school meet at Slidell on Saturday morning.

