Lady Indians advance to gold in Buckle Up for Lane tourney

The Nocona Lady Indians volleyball teams have changed throughout the year, but one thing that has remained constant is honoring Lane Fenoglio in their annual “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” tournament.

Fenoglio was killed in an auto accident on July 11, 1998, the summer before what would have been her sophomore year at Nocona High School.

The tournament is called “Buckle Up For Lane’s Sake” to raise awareness of the importance of wearing a seat belt.

The team once again donned their orange and black uniforms as they competed in the 19th annual event, which kicked off on Thursday, where the Lady Indians earned second place in their pool and advanced to the gold bracket for Saturday.

The Lady Indians opened their first game on Thursday with a 25-10, 25-17 win against Burkburnett, followed by another two-set win against S&S Consolidated by 25-13, 25-16.

For the third game of pool play, Nocona took their only loss of the day to Windthorst by 18-25, 19-25, but came out on top against Paradise 25-14, 25-16 to wrap up Thursday’s action.

On Saturday, the Lady Indians will play at 8 a.m. in the middle school gymnasium against the Holliday Lady Eagles.

If they earn the win, they will play at 11 a.m. in the middle school gym, if they suffer a loss, they will compete at noon at the high school.

Other teams in the bracket include Melissa, Jacksboro, Krum, Henrietta, Callisburg, Peaster, Windthorst and Iowa Park.

The Nocona junior varsity team didn’t fair quite as well against some tough varsity teams, taking losses to Melissa 14-25, 7-25; Henrietta, 18-25, 14-25; Bryson, 12-25, 13-25 and Lindsay, 6-25, 10-25.

The team lands in the bronze bracket and will compete at 8 a.m. in the Nocona First Baptist Church gymnasium.

The team will play against Whitewright. Other teams in the bracket include Archer City, Sanger JV and S&S Consolidated.

