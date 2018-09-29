Lady Rabbits take top three spots at Bowie Rabbit Run

Bowie High School had its annual Rabbit Run Cross Country meet on Sept. 19 at Pelham Park.

The Bowie varsity boys chose to run at the at the Midwestern State University/Texoma Cross Country Championship the next day, but the varsity girls team ran in the high school girl’s race.

Abby Zamzow finished first overall with a time of 12:57, almost a full minute faster than the rest of the field despite the humid conditions.

When they did come it was mostly Bowie runners as Landra Parr finished second, Desarai Reyes third, Brysen Richey fifth and Kaydee Jones in seventh. A total of 41 Lady Rabbits ran at the high school race alone.

Coach Chuck Hall was pleased with what he saw, but knows there is more from his team than they showed due to some health issues.

“We just need to get healthy,” Hall said. “We are sort of beat up right now. I think that is holding us back a little bit of trying to figure out where we are.”

