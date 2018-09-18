Las Vegas called nation’s ‘most fun’ city

With the average American spending nearly $3,000 on entertainment each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most Fun Cities in America as well as accompanying videos.

To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Top 20 Most Fun Cities in America 1 Las Vegas, NV 11 Denver, CO 2 Orlando, FL 12 Honolulu, HI 3 New York, NY 13 Los Angeles, CA 4 Atlanta, GA 14 Austin, TX 5 Miami, FL 15 Washington, DC 6 Chicago, IL 16 Seattle, WA 7 Portland, OR 17 Philadelphia, PA 8 San Francisco, CA 18 Houston, TX 9 New Orleans, LA 19 St. Louis, MO 10 San Diego, CA 20 Tampa, FL

Key Stats

New York has the most restaurants (per square root of population) , 7.5828, which is 31.5 times more than in Peoria, Arizona, the city with the fewest at 0.2410.

, 7.5828, which is 31.5 times more than in Peoria, Arizona, the city with the fewest at 0.2410. New York has the most playgrounds (per square root of population) , 0.6645, which is 19 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.0350.

, 0.6645, which is 19 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.0350. New York has the most bars (per square root of population) , 1.5580, which is 71.5 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.0218.

, 1.5580, which is 71.5 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.0218. San Francisco has the most dance clubs (per square root of population), 0.1638, which is 86.2 times more than in Plano, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0019.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-cities-in-the-us/23455/