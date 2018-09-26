Ad

Montague students invited for Duke Talent Search

Montague School where a new addition is being planned which will be located on the parking lot area between the building and playground. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Several Montague students have been invited to be part of a prestigious talent search.
Fourth graders Emma Read, Layla Polk and Keaton Todd, fifth graders Caden Belcher and Walker Strahan, sixth grader Kaygan Stone and seventh grader Paige Binion at Montague Independent School District have been invited to the Duke University Talent Identification Program’s prestigious fourth through seventh grade talent search.
Each year, a select group of academically talented students in the United States are identified as academically gifted based on their grade-level standardized test scores at or above 95 percent.

Fourth graders Emma Read, Layla Polk and Keaton Todd, fifth graders Caden Belcher and Walker Strahan, sixth grader Kaygan Stone and seventh grader Paige Binion at Montague ISD have been invited to join the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Teachers of these students were Kara Reid, Glenna Morgan, Denise Bell and Claudette Gray. (Courtesy photo)

