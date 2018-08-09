MSU men’s soccer extends win streak

Junior midfielder Ross Fitzpatrick used his head to extend Midwestern State’s unbeaten streak to a 25 matches as No. 2 Midwestern State clipped No. 15 Fort Hays State (Kan.) 2-1 Thursday night at the Oklahoma Baptist Soccer Complex.

Fitzpatrick delivered the game winner in the 77th minute with a header just inside the far post off of a nicely struck free kick from Dylan Burke.

With the goal, the Mustangs wrested the lead and momentum away from a fiesty Tiger squad bent on knocking off another top five opponent.

Fort Hays State (2-1) handed No. 3 Rockhurst (Mo.) their first defeat of the season last week in Kansas City.

Midwestern State’s Hikaruhito Meike wasted little time going from the bench to the score sheet.

The junior midfielder from Sendai, Japan notched the opener in his third minute on the pitch beating FHSU goalkeeper Cullen Fisch with header inside the left post in the 35th minute off of a cross from Carlos Flores.

Fort Hays State used one of its scored the equalizer on one of its two corner kicks of the match. Moritz Walther redirected a corner from from Ross Boyd to convert the Tigers’ first shot on goal in the 64th minute. FHSU managed one more shot on frame in the closing minutes of the match.

