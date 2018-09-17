Nocona Indians ready to celebrate homecoming

Nocona High School homecoming will take place this week.

Monday was Jersey Day and Tuesday is Disney Day for dress-up fun. There also was a blood drive planned for Tuesday. The Lady Indians were set to play at Melissa.

Wednesday is Dynamic Duo Day and the seniors will build the bonfire that will be lighted at 8 p.m. located at the old city dump ground on Airport Road.

Thursday will begin senior ring presentation day for the juniors at 11:15 a.m. in the auditorium. Cross country runs in Wichita Falls and JV football is at Valley View.

On Friday the annual homecoming pep rally was planned at Jack Crain Stadium at 12:06 p.m. The Indians were set to take on Valley View at 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming court will be presented during half-time ceremonies. See the court nominees in the mid-week News.