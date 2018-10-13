Bowie ISD Trustees to meet

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the school administration building.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek will present the annual public hearing for the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas Report.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will report on school board continuing education hours and future opportunities and present an energy project update.

Bowie ISD Assistant Superintendent and Curriculum Director Christie Walker will provide a curriculum and instruction update and principals will present campus reports.

Read the full story in the weekend News.