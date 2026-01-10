Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival schedule, downtown map

Oct 2

5-8 p.m. – Fall Sip & Stroll With Me, throughout downtown Bowie. Purchase the required armbands and wineglass at 101 E. Pecan or at a participating merchant for $15. Fiddlers will be jamming and horse-drawn carriage rides

Oct. 3

8 a.m. – Pickleball Tournament at The Blade in Pelham Park.

9-10 a.m. – Fiddler registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut

10 a.m. – Championship fiddler’s contest begins.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant Street between Mason and Smythe. Registration 9-11 a.m., awards at 3 p.m. Mason and Smythe for entrance

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. – Heritage Market with food vendors, crafts, gifts, home decor and more. Set up on the plaza area on Smythe Street. Kid’s Coop inflatables and pedal cars on the bank parking lot. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Montague County Creative Arts exhibit and contest at the Bowie Library, 301 Walnut.

11:30 a.m.- Pumpkin sweep contest, egg toss and egg race games in front of the main stage on Smythe Street.

2 p.m. – Art exhibit awards reception at the library.

3 p.m. – Drawing for a bass guitar at fiddler stage in the fire hall,

3 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Show awards, show registration table on Tarrant Street.



Live performances – Main Street stage on Smythe

10 a.m. – Bowie Youth Cheerleaders: Pee-Wee third and fourth graders.

10:30 a.m. – Bowie Intermediate students (third-fifth grade).

11 a.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders: Juniors fifth and sixth graders.

11:15 a.m. – Ava Layne Bryan, 13-year-old singer from Alvord.

Noon – Bowie youth cheerleaders: Midgets first and second graders.

12:15 p.m. – Rising Stars Performing Arts Center.