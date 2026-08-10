Art of the Song opens Friday

The Oct. 9-11 Art of the Song Music and Art Festival opens Friday night for three days of art and entertainment in downtown Nocona.

The festival opens on Oct. 9 with a Chisholm Trail Art Association Preview Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the H.J. Justin Building.

Come see all the entries for the adult show, which formally opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Live music will be played by Full Circle Band.

Also on Oct. 9 enjoy a Nocona Nights Street Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Mark Murphey and Highway 82 Band. Cost is $10 per ticket and $200 for a table seating eight. Bring your lawn chairs.

Read the full schedule of events for the festival in your Thursday Bowie News.