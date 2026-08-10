COUNTY LIFE
Art of the Song opens Friday
The Oct. 9-11 Art of the Song Music and Art Festival opens Friday night for three days of art and entertainment in downtown Nocona.
The festival opens on Oct. 9 with a Chisholm Trail Art Association Preview Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the H.J. Justin Building.
Come see all the entries for the adult show, which formally opens at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Live music will be played by Full Circle Band.
Also on Oct. 9 enjoy a Nocona Nights Street Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. with the Mark Murphey and Highway 82 Band. Cost is $10 per ticket and $200 for a table seating eight. Bring your lawn chairs.
Read the full schedule of events for the festival in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners to meet on Oct. 12
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the County Courtroom at the Courthouse Annex in Montague.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider issuing a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month within Montague County.
The court also will consider accepting $850 in unanticipated revenue for the sheriff’s office generated during National Night Out activities, alongside interlocal cooperation contracts between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Justices of the Peace for Precincts 1 and 2.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss personnel matters pertaining to sewer/septic inspector for the county. Any action would be taken back in open session.
COUNTY LIFE
Gold-Burg High readies homecoming events
These students are nominees for the 2026 homecoming court at Gold-Burg High School. Homecoming royals will be crowned in pre-game ceremonies before the Bears take on Throckmorton at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Pictured are: Freshmen: Kenzley Foster and Jackson Allen, freshmen; Yareli Aguirre and Jojuan Grace, sophomores; Zara Andrade, junior and Brayden Odom, Kaylie Duncan, both seniors. Not pictured: Caleb Epperson, junior and Keelyn Case, senior.
COUNTY LIFE
Shred-A-Thon on Oct. 10
Have piles of old documents cluttering your space and you are finally ready to get rid of them?
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce board of directors will will host its free community Shred-a-Thon on Oct. 10, in the Wellington State Bank bank parking lot.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1301 N. Highway 59 in Bowie.
The Paper Pig Secure Document Destruction will provide professional, on-site shredding. While the services are free, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce noted any donations collected during the event will be shared with a local charity.
For additional details, call the chamber office at 872-1173.
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