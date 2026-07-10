COUNTY LIFE
Rain dampens festival, sip & stroll a big hit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowinewsonline.com
For the first time in its 31 years Mother Nature rained hard on the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival causing some cancellations, but those who attended and competed enjoyed the fun despite the damp.
While in past years there have been a few sprinkles Saturday saw rain on and off all day from a deluge to a sprinkle. Shortly after lunch the rain slowed to a light sprinkle.
Cindy Roller, executive director for Bowie Community Development, said there was good participation in its contests that were inside and more than 50 vintage vehicles rolled up for the car show. She sent out big thanks to all those vendors, competitors and guests who came out to support the festival.
While Saturday was wet, Friday night filled downtown Bowie with sippin’ strollers for the fall edition of Sip & Stroll With Me. Parking spaces were packed as strollers enjoyed shopping and munching at nearly 30 participating merchants. Roller added she continues to be amazed as Sip numbers and merchants continue to grow each year.
Fiddle contest
The Chicken and Bread Days fiddle contest continues to be a showcase for area fiddlers from beginners to seasoned pros.
This year a total of 50 contestants took part including 10 accompanists. The Grand Champion title went to Carl Hopkins, Porter, TX.
Read about all the results in your Thursday Bowie News.
(Top photo – Fiddlers filled the Bowie fire hall Saturday for the annual Chicken and Bread Days fiddle contest. Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Library Friends plan fall, winter activities
The Friends of the Nocona Public Library have released some important dates for families to put on their calendars for the rest of the year.
Oct. 9, storytime at 10 a.m.
Oct. 1-31 – Book sale
Nov. 13 – Story time at 10 a.m.
Dec. 4 – Santa photos from 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 11 – Story time at 10 a.m.
Make plans to stop by your local library in Nocona.
COUNTY LIFE
Wise Hope Shelter plans candlelight vigil
The staff and volunteers at Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center in Montague County will conduct its annual candlelight vigil between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Legend Bank courtyard.
The public is invited to come out and support the work of the center that serves Montague County and learn more about their services.
COUNTY LIFE
Challenge coin to honor Sr. Cpl. David Slaton
A newly created “challenge coin,” will honor the legacy of the late Senior Corporal David Slaton of Bowie who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 20, 2010.
His wife, Lynetta Slaton, was informed this past week of the recognition that is coming from the 5A06 Sergeant Area that encompasses Montague County and several major highways including U.S. Highway 81, 82 and 287. According to a letter sent to Slaton, “the proposed challenge coin is designed in the shape of a Bowie knife to represent the history and identity of Bowie, while most importantly honoring the service, sacrifice and legacy of Cpl. Slaton.”
The Bowie knife was selected because of its unique connection to both the local community and the State of Texas.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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