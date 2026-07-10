Rain dampens festival, sip & stroll a big hit

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowinewsonline.com

For the first time in its 31 years Mother Nature rained hard on the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival causing some cancellations, but those who attended and competed enjoyed the fun despite the damp.

While in past years there have been a few sprinkles Saturday saw rain on and off all day from a deluge to a sprinkle. Shortly after lunch the rain slowed to a light sprinkle.

Cindy Roller, executive director for Bowie Community Development, said there was good participation in its contests that were inside and more than 50 vintage vehicles rolled up for the car show. She sent out big thanks to all those vendors, competitors and guests who came out to support the festival.

While Saturday was wet, Friday night filled downtown Bowie with sippin’ strollers for the fall edition of Sip & Stroll With Me. Parking spaces were packed as strollers enjoyed shopping and munching at nearly 30 participating merchants. Roller added she continues to be amazed as Sip numbers and merchants continue to grow each year.

Fiddle contest

The Chicken and Bread Days fiddle contest continues to be a showcase for area fiddlers from beginners to seasoned pros.

This year a total of 50 contestants took part including 10 accompanists. The Grand Champion title went to Carl Hopkins, Porter, TX.

Read about all the results in your Thursday Bowie News.

(Top photo – Fiddlers filled the Bowie fire hall Saturday for the annual Chicken and Bread Days fiddle contest. Photo by Barbara Green)

Festival guests visited the art contest at the Bowie Library Saturday. See the winners in the Thursday edition. (Photo by Barbara Green)