

March 27, 1938 – October 3, 2026

BOWIE – Mary Sue Walters Liggett, 88, died on Oct. 3, 2026.

A graveside service included a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

She was born on March 27, 1938 to Loyd Francis and Vera Lee Walters in Bells. On Feb. 3, 1971 she married the love of her life, Finnis Charles Liggett.

She graduated from Bells High School in 1957. She earned an associate degree from Cooke County College and later completed her bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She retired from McKinney Independent School District and she taught business administration for 30-plus years.

She served as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Bells and taught Girls in Action.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Walters White; and brothers, Loyd Price Walters and Bennie Walters.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Liggett; five nieces; four nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.

Arrangements under the direction of White Family Funeral Home.