OBITUARIES
Lee Roy Hargrove Jr.
April 13, 1959 – September 29, 2026
BOWIE – Lee Roy Hargrove Jr., 67, died on Sept. 29, 2026.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Free Will Baptist Church, 505 Strong St. in Bowie.
He was born on April 13, 1959.
He is preceded in death by his parents, LeeRoy Hargrove Sr. and Joyce Hargrove and brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Cheryl Burns, Jennifer Hargrove, and Joshua Hargove; six grandchildren; brothers, John Hargrove and George Hargrove; sisters, Linda Hargrove and Sandra Owens and many beloved cousins as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mary Sue Walters Liggett
March 27, 1938 – October 3, 2026
BOWIE – Mary Sue Walters Liggett, 88, died on Oct. 3, 2026.
A graveside service included a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on March 27, 1938 to Loyd Francis and Vera Lee Walters in Bells. On Feb. 3, 1971 she married the love of her life, Finnis Charles Liggett.
She graduated from Bells High School in 1957. She earned an associate degree from Cooke County College and later completed her bachelor of science degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She retired from McKinney Independent School District and she taught business administration for 30-plus years.
She served as a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Bells and taught Girls in Action.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Walters White; and brothers, Loyd Price Walters and Bennie Walters.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Liggett; five nieces; four nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.
Arrangements under the direction of White Family Funeral Home.
OBITUARIES
Kari Ann Reid
August 5, 1973 – September 29
NOCONA – Kari Ann Reid, 53, died on Sept. 29, 2026.
A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Kurt Simmons officiating. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tanner Reid, Tyler Reid, Jeff Skinner, Gerald Ramsey, Jerry Henry, Clint Mahin, Garrett Combs, and Randy Ritchie.
Reid was born on Aug. 5, 1973 in Nocona to Tommy and Patsy Ann Huff Skinner. She worked at Skinner Tank Trucks doing record keeping and later being a co-owner.
She married the love of her life Harry Don Reid on Sept. 5, 1992 in Nocona.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Don Reid, Nocona; sons, Tanner Reid, Nocona and Tyler Reid, Nocona; and a granddaughter.
Memorial donations may be made to The Carpenter’s Shop, 400 Boston, Nocona or Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 595, Nocona.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Phillip Ray Fielding
October 13, 1943 – September 18, 2026
NOCONA – Phillip Ray Fielding, 82, died on Sept. 18, 2026 at Nocona Hills.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1943 in Dumas to Everett and Audrey Blythe Bailey.
He owned an air conditioning repair firm and was a contractor for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Laura Fielding, Nocona and Bonnie Gee, Juneau, AK; sisters, Annette “Susie” Bell, Watauga and Lela Nickell, Van Buren, AR; brother, Ben Bailey, Van Buren, AR; one step-son, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
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