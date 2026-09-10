EDIBLES
Build heart-healthy habits with easy everyday steps
(Feature Impact) Your heart works around the clock, making heart health one of the most important parts of your overall well-being. The good news is improving heart health doesn’t require an overnight transformation. Small, consistent lifestyle changes and healthy habits, including staying active and making smart food choices, can help support cardiovascular health.
Sit Less Throughout the Day
If you work in an office setting, spending long periods sitting may be the norm. Even if you exercise regularly, those long-seated hours may affect heart health. Look for opportunities to move more by taking short walking breaks, standing while on the phone, stretching between meetings or taking the stairs instead of an elevator.
Prioritize Foods That Support Heart Health
A heart-healthy eating pattern can begin with foods that are low in saturated fat and sodium, and provide beneficial vitamins and plant compounds, like fresh, juicy grapes. They contain 7% of the daily recommended intake of potassium per serving, are a good source of vitamin K and deliver beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols, including flavonoids, that can help relax blood vessels and promote healthy circulation.
Some studies also suggest grapes have a beneficial impact on blood lipids and more. In fact, one study found women who consumed 1 1/4 cups of grapes every day benefited from reduced blood triglyceride levels, LDL cholesterol levels, inflammatory proteins and other markers of heart disease.
Whether enjoyed as a snack, added to salads or blended into smoothies, Grapes from California make it easy to add more heart-smart nutrition throughout the day. For example, this Warm Lentil, California Grape and Arugula Salad includes a quick homemade rosemary lemon vinaigrette to pack in the flavor and complement black lentils and sweet grapes.
Cut Back on Added Sodium
Adding heart-healthy foods like grapes to your menu is a good place to start, but caring for your cardiovascular system is also about what you’re not eating. Many packaged and restaurant foods contain more sodium than some people realize, making it important to read nutrition labels, prepare more meals at home and flavor foods with herbs, spices, citrus or vinegar instead of extra salt to support healthy blood pressure.
Make Good Sleep a Priority
Quality sleep affects many aspects of health, including cardiovascular. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night in a cool, comfortable environment. To get a good night’s rest, try limiting screen time before bed, blocking out light and avoiding alcohol or caffeine in the evenings.
To learn more about the heart-health benefits of grapes and find additional health-supporting recipes, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Warm Lentil, California Grape and Arugula Salad
Servings: 6
- 1 pouch (8 ounces) precooked black lentils
- 1 1/2 cups Grapes from California, halved
- 1 cup radicchio, torn
- 1 cup arugula
- chopped toasted walnuts
Rosemary Lemon Vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 clove garlic
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- To make rosemary lemon vinaigrette: In small blender or food processor, process olive oil, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, salt, garlic and pepper, to taste, until rosemary is finely chopped; set aside until ready to use. May be made 2 days in advance and refrigerated in covered container until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before using.
- In large glass bowl, microwave lentils 45 seconds, or until warm. Add grapes, radicchio, arugula and dressing to bowl and toss lightly to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts.
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories; 4 g protein; 18 g carbohydrates; 9 g fat (51% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.
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EDIBLES
Grab-and-Go peanut butter and jelly oat bars for busy school days
(Feature Impact) Peanut butter and jelly is a childhood favorite for a reason. The combination of creamy peanut butter and sweet fruit has been familiar, comforting and easy to enjoy for generations.
Think beyond the traditional sandwich by turning those flavors into these snackable Peanut Butter and Jelly Oat Bars. With a texture somewhere between baked oatmeal and a soft granola bar, the bars are moist but hold together well, making them a tasty, healthy option to take on the go.
Naturally gluten-free, oats provide whole-grain carbohydrates and fiber to keep kids energized and satisfied, whether they’re grabbing bars for breakfast or adding them to their lunchboxes. Peanut butter contributes protein and healthy fats for nutritional balance, while bananas and jam increase the family’s daily fruit intake.
The recipe is forgiving, so feel free to experiment with extra mix-ins like flaxseed, hemp hearts or chopped nuts. To adapt it for nut allergies, swap in sunflower seed butter or a different alternative. Use whatever type of jam, preserves or fruit spread your family prefers.
Decorate the bars – and add a little extra sweetness – by drizzling on a Greek yogurt glaze and sprinkling colorful dried berries over the top.
Find more recipes for your family to enjoy throughout the school year at Culinary.net.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Oat Bars
Recipe adapted from Sally’s Baking Addiction
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 25 minutes
Servings: 16
- 1 cup mashed bananas (about 3 medium or 2 large)
- 1/2 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup milk (or non-dairy milk of choice)
- 2 1/2 cups old-fashioned whole oats
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- raspberry or strawberry jam, to taste
Greek Yogurt Topping (optional):
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- freeze-dried raspberries or strawberries, to taste
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on sides to easily remove bars from pan. Set aside.
- In large bowl or stand mixer, mash bananas. On medium speed, whisk in peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, milk, oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and vanilla. Batter should be thick but still pourable.
- Pour mixture into prepared pan and use spoon or knife to swirl jam into batter. Bake 25-28 minutes, or until center is set.
- Remove from oven and cool at room temperature 30-60 minutes then refrigerate pan until chilled, about 1 hour.
- Lift parchment paper to remove bars from pan then cut into 16 equal squares.
- To make optional yogurt topping: In bowl, whisk yogurt, vanilla and powdered sugar until smooth. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before drizzling on bars. Add dried fruits, as desired.
- Store leftover bars in airtight container and refrigerate up to 10 days.
Notes: Egg can be replaced with 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce. Bars are difficult to cut before chilling.
SOURCE: Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Easy, restaurant-worthy meals for busy days
(Feature Impact) When life gets busy, your home should be a place of reprieve, not extra stress – and that includes your kitchen. If you’re juggling work, chores, errands, hobbies, studies, a social life, caretaking or the other million-and-one things keeping your schedule full right now, the idea of spending an hour putting together a home-cooked meal might sound exhausting or downright impossible.
In seasons like this, rather than waiting for a table at your favorite restaurant or standing in line for takeout, turn to quick, easy recipes that offer nutritional balance and don’t skimp on flavor. By using pre-seasoned Minute Rice Cups – like the new, crave-worthy Garlic Parmesan to satisfy comfort cravings and Veggie Stir-Fry that lets you enjoy the flavor of takeout without the wait – you can have a flavorful base for your meals ready in 1 minute. You won’t even have to pull out the rice cooker or go scrounging in the spice cabinet.
If you’re craving a savory, cheesy dinner, this high-protein Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet, ready in only 6 minutes, is an ideal choice for busy home chefs searching for that elusive balance between simple and sophisticated. Plus, the recipe can easily be adapted to your household’s tastes; try tossing some spinach or chickpeas into the skillet or swapping the shrimp for chicken or tofu.
To enjoy takeout flavors without the trip, opt for this restaurant-inspired Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe. Savor the umami notes of soy sauce and enjoy the convenience of tender onions, carrots and peas mixed into the stir-fry rice cup that forms the base of your meal. The toppings are what give this recipe its deconstructed egg roll vibe: flavorful sauteed cabbage joins crunchy wonton strips and a protein of choice for a bowl that comes together in just 20 minutes.
For more meal ideas to keep you going when life is moving quickly, visit MinuteRice.com.
Garlic Parmesan Rice and Shrimp Skillet
Prep time: 1 minute
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1-2
- 1 Minute Garlic Parmesan Rice Cup
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- lemon wedges, for garnish (optional)
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp to skillet and cook until pink, about 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside.
- In same skillet, add rice, lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and heat through, 1 minute. Return shrimp and stir to combine.
- Garnish with parsley. Squeeze lemon wedge over top, if desired, and serve.
Substitution: Use sauteed mushrooms or crispy tofu to make vegetarian.
Egg Roll in a Bowl
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 18 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1 Minute Veggie Stir-Fry Rice Cup
- 1/2 pound ground turkey or pork
- 1 cup coleslaw mix
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon ginger, freshly grated
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 cup fried wonton strips
- 2 tablespoons sweet and sour sauce
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In large pan, cook meat over medium heat 10 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Drain any excess grease.
- Add coleslaw, garlic, soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil to pan. Cook 8 minutes, or until coleslaw is softened. Add rice during final 4 minutes.
- Top with wonton strips, drizzle sweet and sour sauce and serve.
Tip: To add more vegetables, try mushrooms, bell peppers, snap peas or green onions. For extra spice, drizzle on sriracha or hot sauce of choice.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Convenient, crave-worthy school day recipes for kids
(Feature Impact) During the rush of back-to-school season, parents need quick, efficient options to encourage healthy foods for their families without fielding moans and groans. That means choosing simple recipes that feature nourishing fruits, vegetables, proteins and healthy fats while still boasting kid-approved textures and flavors.
Keeping high-quality fresh produce in your kitchen, like Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, means you’ll be ready to whip up nutritious yet convenient lunches, after-school snacks and dinners at a moment’s notice.
This Ants on a Log Salad recipe is a deconstructed mix-and-eat twist on a classic childhood favorite, while the Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad elevates traditional egg salad into a fresh, tangy filling for sandwiches and wraps. Both recipes are creamy, crunchy and craveable with a well-balanced mix of nutrients to satisfy the appetites of busy families.
“Healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and new product development at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “During the busy back-to-school season, simple choices like keeping fresh celery on hand can make it easier to build wholesome snacks and meals throughout the week. Its crisp texture, refreshing taste and versatility make it a favorite for families looking for easy ways to add more vegetables to their day.”
Find more easy school-day recipe ideas at DudaFresh.com.
Ants on a Log Salad
Total time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 apple, chopped
- 2 stalks Dandy Celery, chopped
- 3/4 cup non-dairy yogurt
- 2 tablespoons raisins
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- Chop apple and celery into small, evenly shaped, bite-sized pieces. Add apple and celery pieces, yogurt, raisins and peanut butter to jar and shake well to combine or mix together in bowl. Serve.
Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Quick-Pickled Celery:
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns
- 1 1/2 cups sliced Dandy Celery, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 3 celery ribs)
- 1 sprig fresh dill
Egg Salad:
- 6 large eggs
- cold water
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup chopped pickled celery
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon celery salt seasoning
- To make pickled celery: Use microwave or kettle to bring water to boil. Pour into large mason jar; add white vinegar, sugar, salt and peppercorns. Stir well to dissolve salt and sugar.
- Add celery and dill. Cover with lid and chill 1 hour to overnight.
- To make egg salad: Add eggs to medium saucepan and fill with cold water until eggs are covered. Over medium-high heat on stovetop, bring to boil. Turn off heat and cover with lid. Let sit 10 minutes. Drain and add eggs to bowl full of ice-cold water. Chill at least 10 minutes before peeling.
- Chop hardboiled eggs and add to mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise, pickled celery, green onion, mustard, hot sauce, tarragon and celery salt then stir to combine. Serve in sandwich or wrap, or with crackers.
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