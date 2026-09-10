Build heart-healthy habits with easy everyday steps

(Feature Impact) Your heart works around the clock, making heart health one of the most important parts of your overall well-being. The good news is improving heart health doesn’t require an overnight transformation. Small, consistent lifestyle changes and healthy habits, including staying active and making smart food choices, can help support cardiovascular health.

Sit Less Throughout the Day

If you work in an office setting, spending long periods sitting may be the norm. Even if you exercise regularly, those long-seated hours may affect heart health. Look for opportunities to move more by taking short walking breaks, standing while on the phone, stretching between meetings or taking the stairs instead of an elevator.

Prioritize Foods That Support Heart Health

A heart-healthy eating pattern can begin with foods that are low in saturated fat and sodium, and provide beneficial vitamins and plant compounds, like fresh, juicy grapes. They contain 7% of the daily recommended intake of potassium per serving, are a good source of vitamin K and deliver beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols, including flavonoids, that can help relax blood vessels and promote healthy circulation.

Some studies also suggest grapes have a beneficial impact on blood lipids and more. In fact, one study found women who consumed 1 1/4 cups of grapes every day benefited from reduced blood triglyceride levels, LDL cholesterol levels, inflammatory proteins and other markers of heart disease.

Whether enjoyed as a snack, added to salads or blended into smoothies, Grapes from California make it easy to add more heart-smart nutrition throughout the day. For example, this Warm Lentil, California Grape and Arugula Salad includes a quick homemade rosemary lemon vinaigrette to pack in the flavor and complement black lentils and sweet grapes.

Cut Back on Added Sodium

Adding heart-healthy foods like grapes to your menu is a good place to start, but caring for your cardiovascular system is also about what you’re not eating. Many packaged and restaurant foods contain more sodium than some people realize, making it important to read nutrition labels, prepare more meals at home and flavor foods with herbs, spices, citrus or vinegar instead of extra salt to support healthy blood pressure.

Make Good Sleep a Priority

Quality sleep affects many aspects of health, including cardiovascular. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night in a cool, comfortable environment. To get a good night’s rest, try limiting screen time before bed, blocking out light and avoiding alcohol or caffeine in the evenings.

To learn more about the heart-health benefits of grapes and find additional health-supporting recipes, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Servings: 6

1 pouch (8 ounces) precooked black lentils



1 1/2 cups Grapes from California, halved



1 cup radicchio, torn



1 cup arugula



chopped toasted walnuts

Rosemary Lemon Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves

2 teaspoons honey

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 clove garlic

freshly ground pepper, to taste

To make rosemary lemon vinaigrette: In small blender or food processor, process olive oil, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, salt, garlic and pepper, to taste, until rosemary is finely chopped; set aside until ready to use. May be made 2 days in advance and refrigerated in covered container until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before using. In large glass bowl, microwave lentils 45 seconds, or until warm. Add grapes, radicchio, arugula and dressing to bowl and toss lightly to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts.

Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories; 4 g protein; 18 g carbohydrates; 9 g fat (51% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.

SOURCE:

California Table Grape Commission