SCHOOL NEWS
Bellevue alumni host fundraiser
The Bellevue Ex Student Association is hosting a music and hamburgers event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Bellevue Community Center (Bellevue Fire Hall) to raise funds for scholarships.
A $20 donation includes a hamburger, fixings, dessert, a drink and an evening of entertainment. Everyone is cordially invited to come out for a fun evening.
“Texas and the Letter W” will be presented by Kenny and Susan Mayo with the Post Oak Band.
All of the music will be from musicians whoare Texans who have a name beginning with the letter “W.”
A drawing for a DeWalt power tool set and the auction of some sweets to take home will round out the evening of fellowship.
All money raised will go into the Bellevue Ex Student’s Scholarship fund and are tax-deductible.
SCHOOL NEWS
Forestburg High School students nominate homecoming royals
Forestburg Independent School staff announced its 2026 homecoming king nominees (back): Houston Johnson, Caleb Rich and John Carranza. Queen nominees (front): Delilah Petch-Raney, Dori Gonzalez, Megan Bain, Jocelyn Rich and Brenna Briles. Not pictured: Taylor Griggs. The Forestburg Longhorns will take on Perrin-Whitt for its homecoming game. (Photo by Rashonda Hobbs)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Elementary staff hosting open house/curriculum night
The staff of Bowie Elementary School will host open house/curriculum night on Sept. 24.
The program on curriculum will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, and from 6 to 7 p.m. visit the classrooms.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD Trustees consider new salary schedule, budget items
Bowie Independent School Trustees continued work on the 2026-27 budget during its Aug. 17 meeting including the creation of a salary schedule and establishing a proposed tax rate.
The budget and 2026 proposed tax rate will be up for adoption in an early morning meeting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 31, just at the brink of the new fiscal year.
The salary schedule is based in large part on the Texas Association of School Board’s salary study commissioned by the district. Per the study teacher salaries are above the market median at most benchmarked years. They are most competitive at year 0 where they are 5% above the market median and least competitive at year five where they are 1% below the marked median.
District officials initiated the salary study to get more definitive information where its salaries fall and while some areas were in the range, other category of employees fell below the market. Trustees discussed the need to move auxiliary staff and custodial closer to the market level.
Superintendent Donna Hale and Finance Director Paula Peterson explained the new schedule will not be an across-the-board percentage increase, but focus on getting all employee pay scales closer to the market averages.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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