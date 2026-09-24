SCHOOL NEWS
Forestburg High School students nominate homecoming royals
Forestburg Independent School staff announced its 2026 homecoming king nominees (back): Houston Johnson, Caleb Rich and John Carranza. Queen nominees (front): Delilah Petch-Raney, Dori Gonzalez, Megan Bain, Jocelyn Rich and Brenna Briles. Not pictured: Taylor Griggs. The Forestburg Longhorns will take on Perrin-Whitt for its homecoming game. (Photo by Rashonda Hobbs)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Elementary staff hosting open house/curriculum night
The staff of Bowie Elementary School will host open house/curriculum night on Sept. 24.
The program on curriculum will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, and from 6 to 7 p.m. visit the classrooms.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD Trustees consider new salary schedule, budget items
Bowie Independent School Trustees continued work on the 2026-27 budget during its Aug. 17 meeting including the creation of a salary schedule and establishing a proposed tax rate.
The budget and 2026 proposed tax rate will be up for adoption in an early morning meeting at 7 a.m. on Aug. 31, just at the brink of the new fiscal year.
The salary schedule is based in large part on the Texas Association of School Board’s salary study commissioned by the district. Per the study teacher salaries are above the market median at most benchmarked years. They are most competitive at year 0 where they are 5% above the market median and least competitive at year five where they are 1% below the marked median.
District officials initiated the salary study to get more definitive information where its salaries fall and while some areas were in the range, other category of employees fell below the market. Trustees discussed the need to move auxiliary staff and custodial closer to the market level.
Superintendent Donna Hale and Finance Director Paula Peterson explained the new schedule will not be an across-the-board percentage increase, but focus on getting all employee pay scales closer to the market averages.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees work to incorporate salary study with budget needs
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonnline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees began plowing through the 2026-27 budget at its first workshop on Aug. 3.
The center of discussion was presentation of the salary study commissioned by the district through the Texas Association of School Boards. Laura Wurman of TASB explained how the data was gathered and developed into recommendations for the district.
Purpose of the study is to assess competitive pay levels for common jobs. Wurman said they analyses market data to determine where the district is at risk and identified priorities for pay system improvements.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death