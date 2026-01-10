October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month

(Feature Impact) When students open up their lunchboxes in the cafeteria, it’s fun to be greeted with something bright, colorful and fresh. Pasta salad is a summer picnic staple, but once the weather starts to cool and kids head back to school, there’s nothing to say you can’t send a taste of summer with them.

The beauty of pasta salad is it’s totally customizable, ideal for eating cold and easy to make ahead of time. That means you can spend the evening before school dishing up jars then pop them in the fridge for a quick morning grab-and-go lunchbox filler. Adults in the household can take one to work while kids have their own at school – and if anyone wants a different dressing or no olives, it’s an easy accommodation.

If you’re making this Pasta Salad in a Jar recipe as the main course instead of a lunchtime side, up the protein by adding beans, chicken or cubed cheese to keep kids energized for the second half of the day. Choose whole-grain or high-protein pasta for an extra nutritional boost, and pack in vitamins and fiber with plenty of crunchy fresh produce, from cucumbers and carrots to tomatoes and olives.

Find more school-day recipes at Culinary.net.

Pasta Salad in a Jar

Recipe adapted from Best of This Life

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Dressing:



2 tablespoons olive oil



2 tablespoons red wine vinegar



1/8 teaspoon dried basil



1/8 teaspoon oregano



1/8 teaspoon parsley



salt, to taste



freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed



1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes



1/2 cup diced cucumber



2 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives



1 cup cooked pasta of choice, cooled



1 cup chopped spinach

To make dressing: In canning jar, combine olive oil, vinegar, basil, oregano, parsley and salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in chickpeas. Layer tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, cooked pasta and spinach over dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, flip jar over and lightly shake to combine dressing with other ingredients.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

SOURCE:

Culinary.net