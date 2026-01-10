EDIBLES
October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month
Pop Up a Celebratory Snack
Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a seasonal celebration of one
of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods.
As farmers head into the fields to harvest crops, families and friends gather to enjoy this ever-
popular treat. Whether it’s prepared on the stovetop, in the microwave or ready to eat from the
bag, Americans consume 14 billion quarts of this whole grain each year.
Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-
free and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for dietary preferences – and
it’s budget-friendly.
Add in popcorn’s irresistible smell, taste and versatility, and it’s easy to understand its
popularity. With so many different ways to eat it –plain, buttered or blended with the irresistible
flavors of this French Onion Popcorn recipe – popcorn fits many moods and occasions.
Pop up a bowl and join the Popcorn Poppin’ Month celebration with more recipes at popcorn.org.
French Onion Popcorn
Ingredients
- 10 cups popped yellow popcorn
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 cup finely grated Gruyère cheese
- 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Line large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set
aside. Place popcorn in a large bowl, removing any unpopped kernels.
- Melt butter in small saucepan or microwave safe bowl. Remove from heat and stir in
onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, dried parsley, dried rosemary, black pepper
and salt until combined.
- Drizzle popcorn with seasoned butter and toss well until evenly coated. Add Gruyère and
Parmesan, tossing again to distribute cheese evenly.
- Spread popcorn in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring halfway
through, until cheese is melted and popcorn is lightly crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Taste and season with additional salt, if desired
EDIBLES
Pack pasta salad in a jar for taste of summer for school lunch
(Feature Impact) When students open up their lunchboxes in the cafeteria, it’s fun to be greeted with something bright, colorful and fresh. Pasta salad is a summer picnic staple, but once the weather starts to cool and kids head back to school, there’s nothing to say you can’t send a taste of summer with them.
The beauty of pasta salad is it’s totally customizable, ideal for eating cold and easy to make ahead of time. That means you can spend the evening before school dishing up jars then pop them in the fridge for a quick morning grab-and-go lunchbox filler. Adults in the household can take one to work while kids have their own at school – and if anyone wants a different dressing or no olives, it’s an easy accommodation.
If you’re making this Pasta Salad in a Jar recipe as the main course instead of a lunchtime side, up the protein by adding beans, chicken or cubed cheese to keep kids energized for the second half of the day. Choose whole-grain or high-protein pasta for an extra nutritional boost, and pack in vitamins and fiber with plenty of crunchy fresh produce, from cucumbers and carrots to tomatoes and olives.
Find more school-day recipes at Culinary.net.
Pasta Salad in a Jar
Recipe adapted from Best of This Life
Prep time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/8 teaspoon oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon parsley
- salt, to taste
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed
- 1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes
- 1/2 cup diced cucumber
- 2 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives
- 1 cup cooked pasta of choice, cooled
- 1 cup chopped spinach
- To make dressing: In canning jar, combine olive oil, vinegar, basil, oregano, parsley and salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in chickpeas.
- Layer tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, cooked pasta and spinach over dressing.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, flip jar over and lightly shake to combine dressing with other ingredients.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Top tender chicken with a creamy dressing for refreshing meal
(Feature Impact) On those days when you’re craving something fresh and don’t feel like doing a lot of cooking, salads are the ideal solution. They’re nutritious, easy to throw together and endlessly customizable so you can make them with the ingredients you have to suit the flavor profiles you prefer.
This Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad unites savory, sweet, tangy and creamy flavors in a single bowl. Crisp lettuce and tender spinach bring leafy green nutrients to the base of each salad. The juicy, slightly charred grilled chicken is seasoned, smoky and a good source of lean protein. Avocado slices, Greek yogurt and olive oil add rich, creamy textures and healthy fats, while cucumbers make each bite refreshing. Apple slices and grapes lend natural sweetness that complement the tangy honey-mustard dressing.
Light enough for lunch but filling enough for dinner, it’s a versatile salad packed with vegetables, fruits, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Make the recipe your own by switching to a different dressing or tossing in bonus toppings like walnuts, dried cranberries or cherry tomatoes. Plant-based home chefs can adapt by swapping to a different protein like tofu, tempeh or chickpeas and using non-dairy yogurt for the dressing.
Find more light yet filling salad solutions by visiting Culinary.net.
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad
Recipe adapted from Delish
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (8 ounces each)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- kosher salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 romaine hearts, chopped
- 3 cups spinach
- 2 avocados, thinly sliced
- 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- 1 cup grapes, halved
Creamy Honey-Dijon Dressing:
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. In medium bowl, sprinkle chicken with oregano, coriander and salt and pepper, to taste. Add oil then toss to coat.
- Grill chicken, covered, about 8 minutes per side, until slightly charred and registering 165 F on thermometer inserted into thickest part. Transfer to cutting board, let rest 5 minutes then thinly slice.
- Divide romaine, spinach, avocados, cucumbers, apples and grapes among bowls. Top with chicken.
- To make dressing: Whisk Greek yogurt, olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and serve.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Build heart-healthy habits with easy everyday steps
(Feature Impact) Your heart works around the clock, making heart health one of the most important parts of your overall well-being. The good news is improving heart health doesn’t require an overnight transformation. Small, consistent lifestyle changes and healthy habits, including staying active and making smart food choices, can help support cardiovascular health.
Sit Less Throughout the Day
If you work in an office setting, spending long periods sitting may be the norm. Even if you exercise regularly, those long-seated hours may affect heart health. Look for opportunities to move more by taking short walking breaks, standing while on the phone, stretching between meetings or taking the stairs instead of an elevator.
Prioritize Foods That Support Heart Health
A heart-healthy eating pattern can begin with foods that are low in saturated fat and sodium, and provide beneficial vitamins and plant compounds, like fresh, juicy grapes. They contain 7% of the daily recommended intake of potassium per serving, are a good source of vitamin K and deliver beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols, including flavonoids, that can help relax blood vessels and promote healthy circulation.
Some studies also suggest grapes have a beneficial impact on blood lipids and more. In fact, one study found women who consumed 1 1/4 cups of grapes every day benefited from reduced blood triglyceride levels, LDL cholesterol levels, inflammatory proteins and other markers of heart disease.
Whether enjoyed as a snack, added to salads or blended into smoothies, Grapes from California make it easy to add more heart-smart nutrition throughout the day. For example, this Warm Lentil, California Grape and Arugula Salad includes a quick homemade rosemary lemon vinaigrette to pack in the flavor and complement black lentils and sweet grapes.
Cut Back on Added Sodium
Adding heart-healthy foods like grapes to your menu is a good place to start, but caring for your cardiovascular system is also about what you’re not eating. Many packaged and restaurant foods contain more sodium than some people realize, making it important to read nutrition labels, prepare more meals at home and flavor foods with herbs, spices, citrus or vinegar instead of extra salt to support healthy blood pressure.
Make Good Sleep a Priority
Quality sleep affects many aspects of health, including cardiovascular. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night in a cool, comfortable environment. To get a good night’s rest, try limiting screen time before bed, blocking out light and avoiding alcohol or caffeine in the evenings.
To learn more about the heart-health benefits of grapes and find additional health-supporting recipes, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.
Warm Lentil, California Grape and Arugula Salad
Servings: 6
- 1 pouch (8 ounces) precooked black lentils
- 1 1/2 cups Grapes from California, halved
- 1 cup radicchio, torn
- 1 cup arugula
- chopped toasted walnuts
Rosemary Lemon Vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 clove garlic
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
- To make rosemary lemon vinaigrette: In small blender or food processor, process olive oil, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, salt, garlic and pepper, to taste, until rosemary is finely chopped; set aside until ready to use. May be made 2 days in advance and refrigerated in covered container until ready to serve. Bring to room temperature before using.
- In large glass bowl, microwave lentils 45 seconds, or until warm. Add grapes, radicchio, arugula and dressing to bowl and toss lightly to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts.
Nutritional information per serving: 160 calories; 4 g protein; 18 g carbohydrates; 9 g fat (51% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 200 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death