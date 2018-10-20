Bowie Junior High competes against Holliday

The Bowie Junior High teams competed at home against Holliday on Oct. 15 as the 8A team hoped to tie for first place in their district with a win against the Lady Eagles.

However, it was not meant to be as the 8A team was topped 21-25, 18-25 by the visiting team despite three kills and one block from Maddie Ezzell and three kills from Carson Matlock.

Julia Witt led the defense with three digs, while Rylie Vieth put down two ace serves. Neely Price provided one kill, and Sydnee Mowry and Peyton Clark added one ace serve each.

“Third time wasn’t a charm for us,” said Bowie Junior High Volleyball Coach Jaimie Hickey. “Playing against Holliday is a fun game to experience. The atmosphere was electrifying with our fans really getting into each point and each rally. The team showed high levels of energy and true grit from the first serve.”

The coach explained the Lady Cottontails went point-for-point with the Lady Eagles in the first set, staying ahead most of the time, but made several errors at the net, were not able to close blocks and were not all the way in on defense.

During the second set of the game against Holliday, the team struggled with hitting and passing the ball and transition in serve-receive.

