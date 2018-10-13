Bowie, Nocona sending runners to regional cross country meet

Teams from Bowie and Nocona competed Thursday morning in Holliday at the district cross country meet, hoping for a chance to qualify for the regional meet.

While meet host Holliday’s teams took overall titles, both of Nocona’s teams and Bowie’s boys team qualified for the regional meet while one Lady Rabbit qualified individually.

The Jackrabbit cross country team finished second as a team, with Alex Shelton the first Jackrabbit across the finish line in third place with a time of 18:49. Trevor Vann and Syd Mayfield finished in the top 10 by finishing eighth and ninth respectively.

Riley Harris and Daniel Mosley rounded out the Jackrabbits top five runners who scored by finishing 13th and 16th. Taylor Pigg was not far behind Mosley, finishing in 18th place while Seth Robinson battled through a rolled ankle for more than half the race to finish 35th.

For Nocona, the Lady Indians finished second, with four of their runners finishing in the top 10. Mariah Hernandez finished first for Nocona in fourth place, with a time of 13 minutes. Kylie Rose finished a second later in fifth place and Raylee Sparkman was two seconds after that in sixth place.

Claudia Espinoza snagged the final individual medal in 10th place and Madilyn Feguson rounded out the scoring for the Lady Indians in 17th place. The final two runners saw Cobi Womack finish 25th and Naomi Enriquez finish 35th.

The Nocona boys team finished third and snagged the final team spot to regionals. Joan Gomez did not let an injury to his hand get in his way as he finished second overall with a time of 18:43. John Womack finished 15th, Hank Ulbig 20th, Lyndon Fenoglio 22nd and Adam Meekins 23rd to round out the top five runners.

Other runners saw Tyler Richards finish 26th and Rowdy Waters finish 32nd.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits came up just short of qualifying for the regional meet as they finished in fourth place.

Abby Zamzow medaled and finished ninth with a time of 13:29, good enough to punch her ticket the regional meet individually.

Landra Parr came in at 19th while Desarai Raeyes was right behind her in 20th place. Brysen Richey was two spots back in 22nd place and Ali Frie came in four seconds later in 24th place.

Thirteen seconds and two spots later Sage Bullock finished in 26th place and Sierra Skinner rounded out the Lady Rabbits in 31st place.

The regional meet will be Oct. 22 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.

