Saturday’s events

• Shop at the Fall Bazaar presented by the Texas Extension Education Club of Montague County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason. Food items, crafts and holiday gift items will be offered.

• The Bowie High School Class of 2019 presents its Fall Festival and Haunted House from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the junior high gym.

There will be games, food, an auction, cake walk and haunted house.