Bowie races at Graham in last pre-district meet

The Bowie High School cross country teams competed in the smaller Graham Invitational on Oct. 1 in the last race before district competition.

Despite the smaller race with only four schools competing, the course provided a challenge with numerous hills to ready the runners for the upcoming district meet.

The Bowie Jackrabbits were solid at Graham with four top 10 finishes. Alex Shelton paced the Jackrabbits with a sixth-place finish (19:51) with Syd Mayfield right behind in seventh place (20:09).

Daniel Mosley crossed the finish line in ninth place (20:20) while Trevor Vann rounded out the top 10 (20:35).

In the junior varsity category, Taylor Pigg raced to a fifth place finish (20:34), Kawlyer Swearingin finished eighth (21:26) and Braden Armstrong came in at ninth (21:49.59).

“I was proud of our results today,” said Bowie Jackrabbits Coach Jonathon Horton. “I am looking forward to seeing this group compete at District next week.”

The Lady Rabbits were led by Abby Zamzow who finished in second place with a time of 13:52. Ali Frie raced her way to a 10th place finish with a time of 15:24, followed by Sage Bullock in 14th place with a time of 15:47. Landra Parr and Desrai Reyes, who have been top runners for the team in the last weeks, were out sick but will return for district.

