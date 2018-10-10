Celebrating 100 years

Katye A. (Kaiser) Overstreet-Schmitz of Bowie will celebrate a century of laughter, love and dancing as she turns 100-years-old on Oct. 18.

Katye was born the second of eight children to Lewis K. and Pearl Arene Kaiser in Alma, OK in 1918. Her family moved to Bowie from Germany and Altoona, PA, and finally ended up at Doan’s Crossing near Vernon after a long journey. Schmitz was born in Alma, OK, before her family arrived at Doan’s Crossing.

The family moved to the Tage community in Montague County, where her grandfather owned a dry goods store and grocery store.

Katye’s family farmed in the Salona and Pleasant Ridge communities, raising corn, peanuts, cotton and wheat. As a young girl, she was a big help with the farm. She attended a small community school called Lone Star during the farming offseason.

At the age of 16, she married Stephen Henry Overstreet, and the two had seven children, including: Ireta, Frances, Janet, Dorothy, Judy, Steve and Arlene.

