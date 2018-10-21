Commissioners to meet on Monday

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 in regular session.

Officials from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will inform the court of tentative scheduling for public hearings on the proposed permanent rules that will be implemented in the new year. The district oversees groundwater use across Montague, Wise, Hood and Parker Counties.

A proclamation will be considered naming Oct. 22 as day honoring Purple Heart Medal recipients in the county. See a related story on the webpage for more details.

The resolution for the 2019 Indigent Defense Grant program will be reviewed and the court will move its Nov. 12 meeting due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Other topics will include a request from precinct three to enter the David Rutledge property on Hinton Road to repair a drainage issue; accept unanticipated revenue from the sale of scrap iron; budget adjustment to part-time in the county judge’s office and a special funds budget transfer from contingency.