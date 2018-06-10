Commissioners to meet on Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 to handle a variety of agenda topics.

Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy will make his monthly report and County Judge Rick Lewis will give an update on the county emergency mitigation planning underway in 10 counties.

A resolution to authorize the public resale by the sheriff of a tax foreclosed property will be reviewed, along with a budget amendment to correct the county clerk archive fund expense.

A pair of questionnaires from the Texas Association of Counties will be examined for the annual renewals of liability insurance and worker’s compensation.

The remainder of the agenda lists specific precinct requests: Precinct one seeks to trade in a 2007 Peterbilt truck on a 2013 International, and to enter the James Landers property on Landers land for a turn around and the Ricky Joyce property to pile brush and debris from a county road; precinct three asks to enter the Fenoglio property on Fite Road to clear a fence line and accept unanticipated revenue from Wakefield Bridge Company which are proceeds from the sale of scrap iron.