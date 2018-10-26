Janice Fay Ford

December 27, 1958 – October 22, 2018

BOWIE – Janice Fay Ford, 59, died on Oct. 22, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Oct. 25.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor David Hall officiating.

Ford was born Dec. 27, 1958 in Bowie to Foy and Janie (Hicks) Ford. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1977 and attended beauty school in Wichita Falls. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Ceason Tally, husband, Keith Litts, brothers, Floyd and Lloyd Ford and sister, Reasa Ford Black.

She is survived by her children, Chariti Ford, Sarah Smith, Taylor Lee, Tayla Roland and Jake Smith all of Bowie; step-son, Cory Litts, Bowie; brother, Wayne Ford, Burleson; sister, Carolyn Mayo, Bowie; a son-in-law; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.