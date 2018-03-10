Lady Rabbits take first at WFHS Invitational

The Bowie Lady Rabbits snagged the team gold medal at the Wichita Falls High School Invitational on Sept. 27.

Abby Zamzow led with a second-place individual finish and a time of 14:19.80. Bowie’s Landra Parr (15:48.83) and Desarai Reyes (15:49.91) finished neck-and-neck in sixth and seventh place.

“Abby ran really well and, we were pretty good overall,” said Bowie Lady Rabbits Cross Country Coach Chuck Hall. “Landra continued to get better, Desarai has been running really well, and so has Brysen Richey. Kylie Brightwell came in and has run really well in her first season with us. We beat Burkburnett at the meet who is a highly reputable team and it was a big win for us beating them.”

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits finished the day with a fifth place showing against larger schools. Alex Shelton ran a 18:48.17 for an 18th place individual finish, followed closely behind by Syd Mayfield in 20th place with a time of 19:08.74. Riley Harris crossed the finish line at 20:09.23 to earn the 32nd spot out of a group of 74 individual runners.

“Alex and Sid did well, and I am pleased with the way the rest of our guys are fighting through the adversity they have this week,” said Bowie High School Cross Country Coach Jonathon Horton. “The pace of this event was good for our guys to see, the larger schools had a much faster first mile than we are used to.”

The junior varsity team also competed well at the Wichita Falls High School Invitational, taking sixth place with a 19th individual finish from Ignacio Saucedo (20:13.50), 28th place finish from Kawlyer Swearingin (20:43.84) and a 32nd place finish from Brock Neese (20:59.46).

To see a full list of results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.