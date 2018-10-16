Longtime county employee to be honored with retirement party

Valorie Stout, longtime Montague County employee, will be honored with a retirement party from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the courthouse annex community room.

Following many years of service to the county, Stout plans to enjoy time with her husband, Joe, her children and grandchildren. Stout has served in various capacities within the county presently as administrative assistant to County Judge Rick Lewis, county clerk and county judge’s secretary. Prior to working in Montague County she was in county government in Reagan County creating a total of 18 years in county service.